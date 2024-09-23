2 restaurants open, 1 cafe coming soon in shopping center near Wright State

Breaking: Dayton, Montgomery County prepare to roll out red carpet for NATO session

The University Shoppes, located across the street from Wright State University, has added two new restaurants to its lineup with a cafe coming soon.

Baba BQ and Jyot India Restaurant have joined several other restaurants in the shopping center including Dad’s Wings & Burgers, First Watch, Flying Pizza, Kung Fu Tea, Leaguer Baker and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Chai Corner, a new cafe opening in the former space of Don Patron Mexican Grill, is expected to open in November.

Here’s more on what we know:

Chai Corner

Chai Corner, a new cafe specializing in masala chai, Adani chai, Turkish coffee and Arabic qahwah, is opening soon at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway in the former space of Don Patron Mexican Grill.

The new cafe is planning to open in November, according to its Facebook page. A menu is coming soon.

For more information and updates, visit the cafe’s Facebook page.

Jyot India Restaurant

Jyot India Restaurant opened its doors in late July at 2620 Colonel Glenn Highway in the former space of Timmy’s Wok.

The new Indian restaurant offers a variety of appetizers such as papadum, paneer pakora, keema samosa and aloo tikki. Entrees include biryani, curry, tikka masala and much more. Don’t forget to order naan, bread that’s baked fresh in a clay oven, or a mango, rose or salt lassi.

Jyot India Restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Lunch is available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner is available all day. For more information, visit jyotindiarestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Baba BQ

Baba BQ, a Middle Eastern grill and cafe, opened its doors in early July at 2624 Colonel Glenn Highway where Crazy King Burrito was previously located.

The restaurant features build your own bowls with your choice of rice, cold and hot toppings and protein. Proteins include kofta kebab, chicken shish kebab, steak bites or veggie falafel. Toppings include banana peppers, chickpea salad, coleslaw, corn salad, lettuce, tomato, pickled cucumber, broccoli and more.

Baba BQ is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@bababq.2024) pages.

