2 taken to hospital after car hits Dayton police cruiser and flees, gets in 2nd crash

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a Dayton police cruiser before fleeing and getting into a second crash Thursday afternoon.
A gray car hit the police cruiser at Livingston and Barstow avenues around 12:49 p.m. The officer was not injured in the crash.
The gray car then fled and crashed into a silver car at the intersection of Murray Drive and East Fourth Street. The crash sent the silver car into a U.S. Post Office truck.
A passenger in the gray car and a person inside car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.