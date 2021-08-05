dayton-daily-news logo
2 taken to hospital after car hits Dayton police cruiser and flees, gets in 2nd crash

By Kristen Spicker

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a Dayton police cruiser before fleeing and getting into a second crash Thursday afternoon.

A gray car hit the police cruiser at Livingston and Barstow avenues around 12:49 p.m. The officer was not injured in the crash.

The gray car then fled and crashed into a silver car at the intersection of Murray Drive and East Fourth Street. The crash sent the silver car into a U.S. Post Office truck.

A passenger in the gray car and a person inside car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

