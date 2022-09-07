2 taken to hospital after jumping from window in Centerville apartment fire

Additional information on the pair’s injuries were not available.

The fire was reported at the Chevy Chase Park Apartments in the 250 block of South Main Street around 8:46 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatchers.

“Crews had heavy smoke coming from the first floor,” said Washington Twp. Fire Department Chief Scott Kujawa. “Smoke was starting to come from the second flood. They made entry through the front door had a quick knockdown.”

Residents were evacuated from units on both sides of the apartment. Kujawa said he believed the residents would be able to continue to live in the neighboring units.

A damage estimate is not available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information is available.