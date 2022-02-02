Hamburger icon
2 taken to hospital after shooting, robbery in Dayton

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
32 minutes ago

Two men were taken to the hospital after a reported robbery and shooting this afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of W Riverview Avenue and Philadelphia Drive after a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that he had been shot and that his car was stolen, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

On arrival, crews found that two men had been shot and transported them to Miami Valley Hospital.

The severity of their injuries is not currently known.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

