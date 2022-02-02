Hamburger icon
Germantown man indicted is accused of giving juvenile drugs, sexually assaulting her

Ryan D. Combs

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

A Germantown man indicted Wednesday is accused of giving drugs to a juvenile and sexually assaulting her.

Ryan D. Combs, 37, will be arraigned Feb. 17 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts each of sexual battery and corrupting another with drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Germantown police responded Aug. 6 to Dayton Children’s Hospital on a report of sexual assault involving a minor.

During an interview with police, a teen girl said Combs gives her marijuana and they smoke together at least three times a day, read an affidavit. She also said Combs sexually assaulted her multiple times between Jan. 30 and Aug. 5, 2021, according to court documents. The assaults reportedly included inappropriate touching and sex acts.

The charges against Combs were filed Jan. 21 in Miamisburg Municipal Court, and he was arrested Jan. 24 on a warrant by Germantown police.

He posted $100,000 bond Jan. 28 and was released from the Montgomery County Jail, court records show.

