2-vehicle crash in Clay Twp. Saturday leaves injuries

A two-vehicle crash happened in Clay Twp. Saturday morning.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash along North Diamond Mill Road and Phillipsburg Union Road around 10:56 a.m., according to the patrol.

One vehicle was overturned, OSHP said.

The patrol confirmed there are injuries but it is not known how many are involved or their conditions.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

We will update as we learn more.

