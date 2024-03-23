Grove City Police issues statewide AMBER Alert for missing 15-year-old girl

Missing juvenile: Grove City OH. Silver Honda 4 door. Victim, 15, white female, brown hair, pink crop top, gray sweatpants.

Suspect, Jeffery Gimenez, 17, white male, black hair. Last known location 2726 Independence Way. If you see the child, suspect or vehicle, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/oOaQ2XgIVt — Grove City Police (@GroveCityPolice) March 23, 2024

Grove City Police said the suspect is Jeffery Gimenez, 17, who has black hair and unknown clothing. A picture of the suspect isn’t available.

The alert said a silver four-door Honda with black tinted windows may be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.