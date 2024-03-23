Grove City Police issues statewide AMBER Alert for missing 15-year-old girl

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old teenager from Franklin County Saturday.
According to an alert sent out, Kaylee Cope was last seen wearing a pink crop top and gray sweat pants at 2726 Independence Way. She has brown hair and eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Missing juvenile: Grove City OH. Silver Honda 4 door. Victim, 15, white female, brown hair, pink crop top, gray sweatpants.— Grove City Police (@GroveCityPolice) March 23, 2024
Suspect, Jeffery Gimenez, 17, white male, black hair. Last known location 2726 Independence Way. If you see the child, suspect or vehicle, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/oOaQ2XgIVt
Grove City Police said the suspect is Jeffery Gimenez, 17, who has black hair and unknown clothing. A picture of the suspect isn’t available.
The alert said a silver four-door Honda with black tinted windows may be involved.
Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.
