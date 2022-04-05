20 stopped during Montgomery County traffic initiative Friday

Twenty motorists were stopped during a traffic initiative Friday on Dixie Drive in Montgomery County.
Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton, Vandalia and Butler Twp. police collaborated for the traffic enforcement project, which took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to OSHP, the 20 stops resulted in:
- 9 Speeding violations
- 2 Seat belt violations
- 1 Driver’s license violation
- 1 Failure to yield violation
- 2 Following too close violations
- 3 Miscellaneous violations
Nines warnings were issued.
There have been at least 16 fatal crashes reported in Montgomery County so far this year, according to OSHP. In 2021, there were 61 deadly crashes in the county.
