23 die in crashes over Memorial Day holiday weekend in Ohio, deadliest since 2020

Two area teens are among 23 people killed in 22 deadly crashes on Ohio roadways over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
This is the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2020 when 20 people died during the four-day reporting period from Friday through Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Shawn Mitchell, 17, of Lebanon, died early Monday when he crashed a car into a tree on Hart Road in Turtlecreek Twp.
He was an incoming senior in the sports medicine program at the Warren County Career Center and a former Lebanon High School student, Lebanon Schools Superintendent Isaac Seevers wrote in an email to families.
Another 17-year-old, Marissa Portemont of Greenville, died Saturday evening after she reportedly did not yield at a stop sign on Hollansburg Sampson Road and was struck by a pickup truck at the Jaysville St. Johns Road intersection, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
During the four-day reporting period, troopers made 19,980 traffic enforcement contacts. This included 399 impaired driving arrests, 233 drug arrests and 2,797 seat belt citations. Troopers also made 10,463 non-enforcement contacts, including providing assistance to 2,107 motorists, according to a statement from the patrol.
For a statewide breakdown, visit here for more information.
Motorists are encouraged, when it is safe to do so, to call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving on the roadways.