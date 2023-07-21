25-year-old man tried to enroll in Kettering so he could play soccer

A 25-year-old man arrested this week at a Kettering schools open-field soccer practice is now facing felony charges.

Ali Hassan Abu was charged Friday in Kettering Municipal Court with two counts of forgery. He was taken into custody Tuesday, days after he attempted to enroll in Fairmont High School for the 2023-24 year, the district said.

Credit: Greene County Jail Credit: Greene County Jail

“During an in-person meeting with school staff they became suspicious of the documents and they in turn contacted a school resource officer to report their suspicion. Through a thorough investigation a confession was obtained from Abu about the falsified documents and his desire to play soccer,” a Kettering police statement read.

Abu was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday without incident after four officers responded to the Fairmont soccer field at 3301 Shroyer Road, according to police records.

A letter Tuesday from Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart and Fairmont boys soccer coach Neil Craft stated that “at no time did this individual engage in any actions or activities that were concerning or would be considered illegal while he was participating in open field.”

Abu had arrest warrants issued by Fairborn police, as well as the sheriff’s offices in Greene and Warren counties, police records state.

The warrants involved a probation violation on theft and tampering charges and failure to appear for driving-related violations, according to a Kettering police arrest report.

Abu had previously attended five other open field practices, which are voluntary sessions in the summer before official high school practice season begins district spokeswoman Kari Basson said.