26-year-old Dayton woman accused of murder in May shooting

Kenyatta Davonna Miliner
Crime & Law | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A 26-year-old woman is facing murder charges in connection to a May shooting in Dayton.

Kenyatta Davonna Miliner of Dayton is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Shareef Tillman the night of May 23 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive.

The deadly shooting started with a fight between two women in the parking lot of an apartment complex. One woman was captured on video firing a round into the air and then firing again into a crowd that had gathered, Dayton police detective Zachariah Hastings said previously.

Tillman was struck in the back and died of his injuries. Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled his death a homicide.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for Miliner following her indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. All of the charges include three-year gun specifications.

Miliner is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 5 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

