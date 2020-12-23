26-year-old Dayton woman accused of murder in May shooting

Kenyatta Davonna Miliner of Dayton is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Shareef Tillman the night of May 23 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive.

The deadly shooting started with a fight between two women in the parking lot of an apartment complex. One woman was captured on video firing a round into the air and then firing again into a crowd that had gathered, Dayton police detective Zachariah Hastings said previously.