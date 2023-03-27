260 new housing units planned for former Julienne school site in northwest Dayton

Workforce housing is meant to be affordable to people earning between 60% and 120% of the area median income, the firm said.

Demolition of Julienne High School took place more than a decade ago. Today the property is mostly vacant greenspace. The school shut down in 2007.

The project site is bordered by Homewood Avenue to the south, Forest Avenue to the east and Old Orchard Avenue to the west.

A proposed site plan shows about nine apartment buildings, ranging in size from two to four stories. The buildings could contain between eight to 56 units. The property is about 12.8 acres.

The site plan also shows a significant amount of greenspace and surface parking.

The project also would include about 5,000 square feet of commercial space, says a letter from Vishal Arora, CEO of Magnus Capital Partners.

Magnus, through its HōM Flats projects, has developed and operated more than 1,500 units of workforce housing in Michigan, Arora said.

The proposed buildings are two-story “stacked flats” and four-story apartment buildings, says a planned development application.

Other new housing is proposed for northwest Dayton, including a project for a site that is just west of the Five Oaks neighborhood, near the intersection of Dartmouth Drive and Salem Avenue.

National Church Residences, one of the nation’s largest providers of senior housing, wants to create more than 180 new apartments on the 4.5-acre site, located in University Row area.

The project has been recommended to receive $2 million of Dayton’s $138 million in federal COVID relief funds.