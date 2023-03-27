260 new housing units planned for former Julienne school site in northwest Dayton

A Michigan-based real estate development firm proposes building about 260 new apartments in northwest Dayton, adding to a growing list of planned housing projects in that part of the city.
Magnus Capital Partners says it wants to construct new workforce housing called the HōM Flats at Forest Avenue at the former site of Julienne High School in the Five Oaks neighborhood, according to documents submitted to Dayton’s planning department.
The proposed project would create a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, plus amenities like a game room, art studio, fitness studio, walking paths, resident café, rooftop terraces, indoor and outdoor children’s play spaces and dog washing stations and dog parks.
HōM Flats properties also offer programming and events like yoga, trivia nights, painting classes, fitness classes and financial literacy classes.
Workforce housing is meant to be affordable to people earning between 60% and 120% of the area median income, the firm said.
Demolition of Julienne High School took place more than a decade ago. Today the property is mostly vacant greenspace. The school shut down in 2007.
The project site is bordered by Homewood Avenue to the south, Forest Avenue to the east and Old Orchard Avenue to the west.
A proposed site plan shows about nine apartment buildings, ranging in size from two to four stories. The buildings could contain between eight to 56 units. The property is about 12.8 acres.
The site plan also shows a significant amount of greenspace and surface parking.
The project also would include about 5,000 square feet of commercial space, says a letter from Vishal Arora, CEO of Magnus Capital Partners.
Magnus, through its HōM Flats projects, has developed and operated more than 1,500 units of workforce housing in Michigan, Arora said.
The proposed buildings are two-story “stacked flats” and four-story apartment buildings, says a planned development application.
Other new housing is proposed for northwest Dayton, including a project for a site that is just west of the Five Oaks neighborhood, near the intersection of Dartmouth Drive and Salem Avenue.
National Church Residences, one of the nation’s largest providers of senior housing, wants to create more than 180 new apartments on the 4.5-acre site, located in University Row area.
The project has been recommended to receive $2 million of Dayton’s $138 million in federal COVID relief funds.
