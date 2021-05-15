28-year-old Centerville water tank focus of $1.3M county work

The neighboring tank was repainted last year and will be “fully operational” during the four- to six-month project, Fox said.

Both are part of a 12-million-gallon storage system designed to maintain water pressure for area consumers, so the county does not anticipate pressure shortages as a result of the work, he added.

A Montgomery County water tank serving Centerville and Kettering will soon get a $1.3 million refurbishing, including its first repainting in 28 years. A similar tank next to it was repainted last year. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

The tank “allows us to be much more economical with our pumping operation” and “when peak hour happens – when everybody wakes up, starts brushing their teeth, taking a shower, drinking coffee…we allow that water level to come out of the tanks. That’s providing the pressure,” Fox added.

The project is being financed through a low-interest loan awarded last week by the Ohio Water Development Authority, state records show.

The authority is loaning the county $1.55 million at 1.35% for 20 years.

County commissioners recently voted to award Viking Painting LLC a $1.379 million contract. The Omaha, Neb. business that specializes in water tower painting, maintenance and inspection was the low bidder among seven submissions, county records show.

The county estimated the work to cost about $2 million and the highest bid was $2.84 million, according to records.