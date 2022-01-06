“2L8TE:” These proposed vanity plates were too much for the Ohio BMV

Rejected without comment: Nearly any and every possible take — and there were a lot of them — on the Cardi B. “WAP” single, released in 2020.

BMV decision-makers did not laugh at “LMAOFF.” “JEEP AF1″ did not make the cut. Neither did “DAMNMA.”

“LOSERR” was not a winner, as far as the OHIO BMV was concerned. And for some reason the state did not love “H8OHIO.”

“FAST A5 F” was found unacceptable. As was “BADMF9″ and “OH HI HOE.” And BMV decision-makers most decidedly frowned on any reference to any variation of the word that begins with “B” and rhymes with “itch.”