Just In: Wright Patterson commander weighs move to stricter health condition ‘Delta '

Miller did not immediately say what a move to Delta would mean for the number of workers permitted on the base.

He reminded viewers on social media that the base remains in a public health emergency and in health protection condition (HPC) “Charlie,” a less severe level just below Delta.

The base saw 400 new cases from November to December, as tracked by the base public health team, Miller said. “Part of that we can attribute to coming out of Thanksgiving.”

After Christmas, the base is now seeing another rise in cases. How alarming is that rise?

Said Miller: “Alarming enough to make me consider a move to health protection condition Delta.”

The case incident rate threshold for a shift to HPC Delta is 420 — 420 cases per 100,000 population across a seven-day period, as tracked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control data tracker, Miller said.

In June 2021, the base was in HPC Alpha, before a progression over the summer and into the fall to ever more serious Bravo, Bravo-plus and finally Charlie, the current HPC.

Miller said he is hesitating to shift to Delta, however. While active-duty forces working on Wright-Patterson are about 97% vaccinated and civilian employees are more than 90% vaccinated, Miller said off base, the civilian population is about “54% vaccinated.”

Off base, Miller added, “There are no restrictions.”

COVID-19 patients now make up one-third of all hospitalizations in Ohio, a burden that has health care systems postponing and rescheduling some procedures.

The 6,457 COVID hospitalizations reported Wednesday in Ohio’s hospitals set the seventh consecutive record as coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas. There are 1,324 COVID patients in intensive-care units and 877 on ventilators, according to the Ohio Department of Health.