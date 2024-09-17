$2M awarded to Montgomery County’s ADAMHS to launch new program for mental health needs

“The program will allow individuals to live in the community while receiving medically prescribed mental health treatment,” Kimberly Priester, director of Treatment & Supportive Services for ADAMHS,” said. “This will reduce the current strain on our hospital and criminal justice systems while providing the best possible outcomes for those in the program.”

Jen Hochdoerfer of ADAMHS said the $2 million grant represents the ongoing efforts in the area to provide new and innovative programs for the community’s most vulnerable members.

She added this will help complement current initiatives through Familiar Faces and assist in meeting the community’s significant mental health needs.

“We are grateful to our partners on this grant, including Montgomery County Probate Court, Eastway Behavioral Health, South Community, Samaritan Behavioral Health and our hospital systems, Premier Health and Kettering Health, as we all work together to ensure the highest level of care for the most vulnerable citizens in Montgomery County,” said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of ADAMHS. “SAMHSA recognizes our community’s innovation and collaborative spirit in entrusting us with these dollars.”