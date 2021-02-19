2nd man indicted in Trotwood homicide that led to multi-county police chase

During the chase, Hatfield reportedly threw evidence out of the car’s window, including the disassembled murder weapon that police later retrieved, the release stated.

The chase ended when troopers used tire deflation devices and the car crashed into a median near Paul Brown Stadium.

Denny was indicted for four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence. The murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges each carry a three-year firearm specification, according to his indictment.

Denny, who is not in custody, is scheduled to be arraigned March 4 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.