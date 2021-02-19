2nd man indicted in Trotwood homicide that led to multi-county police chase

A second man was indicted Friday on murder charges in the March 2020 shooting death of a Trotwood man that led to a multi-county police chase.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of William J. Denny II, 35, of Yorkville in eastern Ohio, following his indictment by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Denny is charged in connection to the March 28, 2020, robbery and fatal shooting of 41-year-old David Robinson at his home on Elkins Avenue in Trotwood. His co-defendant, Dustin Hatfield, 28, of Huber Heights, has been convicted and sentenced to 24 years to life in prison, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced in a release.
Trotwood police responded to shots heard and a man down at Robinson’s home after Hatfield robbed, shot and killed him. A witness provided a description of the two men and their car that fled the scene.
Miamisburg police later spotted a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis Denny that fit the description. The officer activated the cruiser’s lights and sirens, but the car did not stop. A multi-county police pursuit ensued involving several jurisdictions in the chase all the way to downtown Cincinnati, the Ohio State Highway Patrol previously reported.
During the chase, Hatfield reportedly threw evidence out of the car’s window, including the disassembled murder weapon that police later retrieved, the release stated.
The chase ended when troopers used tire deflation devices and the car crashed into a median near Paul Brown Stadium.
Denny was indicted for four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence. The murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges each carry a three-year firearm specification, according to his indictment.
Denny, who is not in custody, is scheduled to be arraigned March 4 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.