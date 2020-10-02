Huber Heights man found guilty in fatal shooting

A Huber Heights man was found guilty in a shooting death that took place earlier this year.
Dustin Hatfield, 28, was found guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Hatfield was charged in connection to the death of David Robinson, of Trotwood, the prosecutor’s office said.
On Saturday, March 28, "Trotwood police were dispatched on a report of shots being heard and a man down on Elkins Avenue,” the prosecutor’s office said in a release. “When they arrived, they located the deceased body of the victim, 41‐year-old David Robinson. A witness provided a description for the vehicle with two occupants fleeing the scene.”
“The defendant was a passenger in the suspects' vehicle, which was located by Miamisburg police a short time later. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled and led law enforcement from many jurisdictions on a multiple county high‐speed chase. While being pursued, the defendant threw evidence out of the window, including the murder weapon,” the prosecutor’s office said.
The police chase ended when troopers used stop sticks, which flattened the tires of the vehicle and it crashed near Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Hatfield will be sentenced at a later date, the prosecutor’s office said.