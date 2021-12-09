3 injured, 1 transported by medical helicopter in rollover crash in Darke County

Three people were injured in a rollover crash in Darke County Wednesday, including a 95-year-old Eaton man who was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via a medical helicopter.
Information on his condition was not available, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. A 57-year-old Greenville woman was taken to Wayne HealthCare for further evaluation and a 49-year-old New Madison man was treated and released at the scene.
Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 121 and Hollansburg-Arcanum Road.
A preliminary investigation showed a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an 85-year-old Eaton woman going east on Hollansburg-Arcanum Road failed to stop at a stop sign at state Route 121, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman drove into the path of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by the Greenville woman.
The SUV and car collided and then crashed into a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by the New Madison man. The Malibu and Cruze came to a stop in the intersection and the Equinox rolled onto its top, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Eaton man who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital was a passenger in the Equinox. It is not clear if there were any additional passengers in the three vehicles.
New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue and MedFlight also responded to the crash. The sheriff’s office’s investigation is ongoing.
About the Author