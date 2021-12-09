dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton police investigate homicide of 30-year-old man

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Dayton police are investigating the homicide of a 30-year-old man who died Saturday following an apparent shooting.

The victim was identified as De’Aaron Mathais Jones of Dayton who was killed Saturday, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

Police responded shortly after 4:20 a.m. to the 2300 block of West Third Street in Dayton.

Dayton police on Wednesday said the investigation is ongoing and that there is no information to release.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that they received the body of Jones on Saturday but could provide no further details on his cause or manner of death.

