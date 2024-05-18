Northmont schools Academic Challenge Team makes history with 18 tournament wins

“This remarkable accomplishment highlights the team’s exceptional dedication, intellect, and competitive spirit,” the district wrote in a press release. “... The team is nationally ranked and demonstrated consistent excellence throughout the season.”

At the Individual Player National Championship, three Northmont players ranked among top players nationwide, with Adam Williams ranking 34th, Ethan Kral ranking 44th, and Ave Rieger ranking 54th.

The Academic Challenge Team has a current record of 200-21 for the year, the district’s press release notes, and the team’s B squad has also ranked as one of the highest-performing B squads nationally.

“The team’s accomplishments extend beyond victories, with six players ranking among the top 11 scorers in school history — a testament to their individual and collective contributions to Northmont’s academic legacy,” the release adds.

The team is lead by Coach David Jones, who himself has broken the record for most state championship wins by a coach in Ohio.

“We are immensely proud of our Academic Challenge Team and Coach Jones,” said Superintendent Tony Thomas. “They exemplify the best of Northmont’s commitment to academic rigor and grit.”