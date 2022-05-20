3 juveniles rescued from Great Miami River in Dayton

Three juveniles were rescued from the Great Miami River in Dayton early Friday afternoon.
A Riverscape MetroPark worker spotted the boys in the water around noon at 111 E. Monument Ave., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A boat was deployed and had rescued the juveniles by 12:15 p.m.
It’s not clear why they were in the river or if they required medical attention.
We’ve reached out to Five Rivers MetroParks for more information and will update this story as more information is released.
In Other News
1
Fireworks display to follow Dayton Dragons game Saturday
2
Parade returns to Oakwood spring festival on Saturday
3
Power restored to most after thousands lose service in Clark County
4
Troy police officers suspended; report cites ‘sexual exploitation’
5
Wright-Patt command playing ‘key role’ in defense of Ukraine
About the Author