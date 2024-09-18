3 new businesses set to open at Dayton Mall this fall

Arabella Chocolate & Turkish Coffee, which offers chocolates, deserts, coffees and teas, is projected to open in October near Center Court. It formerly was located at Kenwood Towne Center.

Both stores are inline spaces, not kiosks, according to Rebecca Maguire, the mall’s marketing manager.

Previously announced business Kids Empire is projected to open mid-November, Maguire said. The indoor playground entertainment brand offers giant playground areas that include floor-to-ceiling climbing walls, play structures, drop-in ball pits and more.

Dayton Mall features more than 90 tenants in its 1.4 million square feet of leasable space. Businesses that opened inline spaces earlier this year include:

Jumpstar Bungee Trampoline, an amusement center that allows children to jump and flip with instruction and encouragement from staffers.

Immaculate Cutz, a barbershop that offers a variety services.

Popper’s Tea, which sells premium teas and Bubble Tea.

Toy Nation, which features toys and novelties for the family.

Talk N’ Fix, which offers smart device repair and sells new and used cellular devices and accessories

3D Art, which offers holographic prints and “unique lights that go with any aesthetic.”

Claw Crazy Arcade, a family-friendly arcade with locations in Edinburg, Fort Wayne, Greenwood and Columbus, Indiana.

Kiosk businesses that opened earlier this year include Cellaxs Phone Repair, SD Beauty Care and Admire My Wire, which creates personalized nameplate jewelry using genuine silver and gold wire.