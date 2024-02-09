3 new Mexican restaurants now open in Dayton area

BreakingNews
Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

15 minutes ago
In the last two weeks, three new Mexican restaurants have opened in the Dayton area.

Here’s a roundup of what you can expect at each restaurant:

🦐Vallarta Mexican Seafood

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The owners of El Toro have opened Vallarta, a new restaurant concept featuring Mexican seafood, across from The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek.

The restaurant’s name, Vallarta, comes from the Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta that’s known for its rich and flavorful seafood. The owners realized most people weren’t familiar with this type of seafood cuisine, so they wanted to share it with people in the Dayton area.

A recommended dish to try is the Pina Del Mar (stuffed pineapple with a seafood mix, cooked in a cream sauce and topped with melted cheese).

For those who don’t like seafood, Vallarta offers several traditional Mexican dishes.

ExploreREAD MORE: Vallarta is a new Mexican seafood restaurant in Beavercreek

🫔Chiapas Mexican Grill

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Chiapas Mexican Grill has opened a third restaurant location in the former home of Thai Kitchen at 8971 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp., near the Dayton Mall,

The owners want to continue expansion and share the cuisine of Chiapas, a state in Southern Mexico where they are from.

Customer favorites at the restaurant include the street tacos featuring meats such as seasoned chopped steak, grilled chicken, al pastor, chorizo, carnitas or cow tongue, tamales, soups and the Mole del Sur, a grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce.

ExploreREAD MORE: New restaurant near Dayton Mall features cuisine of Chiapas

🌮El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

El Taco Veloz Mexican Street Tacos is now open in the former location of Salsas Mexican Restaurant in the Airway Shopping Center near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Customers

Customers love their street tacos and margaritas. Their menu also features appetizers like corn on the cob, nachos, soups, salads, tortas, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas and much more.

ExploreREAD MORE: New restaurant known for street tacos opens in Riverside
