Ex-Miamisburg school psychologist who secretly recorded teen pleads guilty to voyeurism

Bradley W. Buzzell, 48, of Beavercreek, was set to go to trial Wednesday in Miamisburg Municipal Court on charges of voyeurism, possession of criminal tools and unauthorized use of property. After Buzzell pleaded guilty to the voyeurism charge, Judge Robert Rettich III dismissed the latter two charges and ordered a pre-sentence investigation May 12, when Buzzell will be sentenced.

The voyeurism charge Buzzell faces is a first-degree misdemeanor, which can result in a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail. Court records indicate that Miamisburg Municipal Court Prosecutor Christine Burk does not recommend a jail sentence.