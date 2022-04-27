Bullet fragments strike 3 Piqua officers from ‘unintentional discharge’

A group of six officers were cleaning their weapons around 1:20 p.m. after a day of range training when one of the firearms had an “unintentional discharge” of a single round, said Deputy Chief Marty Grove of the Piqua Police Department.

The three officers, whose names were not released, were able to walk to an ambulance before they were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where they were treated and released. One officer did take Wednesday off, Grove said.