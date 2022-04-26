I-675 north closed for sheriff’s office investigation

Northbound lanes on I-675 north at state Route 725 are closed in Washington Twp. for a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the I-675 north was closed just after 9 a.m. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
