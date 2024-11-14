3 taken to hospital after Dayton police cruiser hit while responding to call

The Lexus hit a Dayton police cruiser that was traveling south on Westwood Avenue.

The officers had their overhead lights activated and were responding to an officer needing assistance call, according to Dayton police.

The cruiser was going about 43 mph, according to the crash report.

The driver in the Lexus was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Both officers in the cruiser were also taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where they were treated and released.

The Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.