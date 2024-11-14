Man charged after fleeing police, ramming cruiser in Miami County

Jason Bailen, 49, of Piqua, was charged with felonious assault, failure to comply, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Miami County Municipal Court. He was also issued multiple traffic citations.

His bond was set at $25,000 on Thursday.

Around 8:14 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation and for the registered owner of the vehicle not having a valid license.

The driver, later identified as Bailen, gave the officer a fake name.

“Throughout the interaction the officer found a possible identity of the suspect and asked the driver to exit in order to investigate further,” said Mumford. “The driver put the vehicle in gear and sped off at that time.”

The vehicle drove through a residential neighborhood toward state Route 55.

While an officer attempted to perform a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver, Bailen braked, and the cruiser passed the suspect vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle then accelerated, ramming the cruiser,” Mumford said.

The vehicle continued onto state Route 55, reaching speeds over 80 mph.

Police then successfully performed a PIT maneuver near the state Route 55 and South Dorset Road intersection. Bailen reportedly got out of the vehicle and attempted to run from officers but was caught and arrested.