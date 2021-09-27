3 taken to hospital following crash involving Dayton police cruiser early Friday morning

Three people, including a Dayton police officer, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a car and police cruiser crashed early Friday morning.
The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but not admitted, according to Dayton Police Lt. Matt Beavers. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were both ejected suffered serious injuries. As of Friday, they were both critical, but stable, according to the police department.
Around 1:41 a.m. Friday, a 41-year-old woman driving a 2014 Ford Explorer west on Germantown Street attempted to turn left onto Danner Avenue. She failed to yield the right of way and hit a Dayton police cruiser, which was going east on Germantown Street, according to a crash report. Both vehicles reportedly had disabling damage.
The officer was on his way to a priority call and had the lights and sirens activated when the cruiser was hit, Beavers said. Due to the severity of the crash, Dayton police’s Traffic Services Unit and Professional Standards Bureau were called to the scene.
Dayton fire crews transported the woman and her passenger, as well as the police officer, to the hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Dayton police’s non-emergency number at 937-333-COPS and ask for the the Traffic Services Unit.