3 taken to hospital following crash involving Dayton police cruiser early Friday morning

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but not admitted, according to Dayton Police Lt. Matt Beavers. The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were both ejected suffered serious injuries. As of Friday, they were both critical, but stable, according to the police department.

Around 1:41 a.m. Friday, a 41-year-old woman driving a 2014 Ford Explorer west on Germantown Street attempted to turn left onto Danner Avenue. She failed to yield the right of way and hit a Dayton police cruiser, which was going east on Germantown Street, according to a crash report. Both vehicles reportedly had disabling damage.