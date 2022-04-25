3 taken to hospital via medical helicopter in Miami County crash Sunday

Four people were injured including two adults and a juvenile who were transported to the hospital by a medical helicopter following a crash in Miami County Sunday evening.
Miami County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of North state Route 721.
CareFlight took two adults and a juvenile to Miami Valley Hospital and another adult was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office’s incident log.
The investigation is pending. We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
