3 vehicles hit, including cruiser, during chase that reach 100+ mph in Miami County

Around 11:16 p.m. Monday, Troy police started pursuing a Dodge Charger that was reportedly speeding and didn’t have a license plate near North Market Street and East Staunton Road.

Officers attempted to stop the car for reckless operation after it was going 67 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase continued through the Stonyridge area. At one point, the driver of the Charger did a U-turn and hit a Troy police cruiser, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional officers were dispatched to assist.

The car reportedly reached speeds of 130 to 140 mph in a 55 mph zone.

As it entered Tipp City, the car ran over stop stick tire deflation devices, which deflated three of the car’s tires.

It continued, hitting two other vehicles near a railroad crossing on Main Street.

The crash disabled the car, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver, 29-year-old Carlton Holden II, and his passenger were found injured in the car and taken to the hospital.

Holden is facing failure to comply, driving under suspension and failure to control charges in Miami County Municipal Court.

The sheriff’s office is requesting the failure to comply charge be upgraded from a fourth-degree felony to a third-degree felony.

He pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday and his bond was set at $250,000, according to court records. His next hearing was scheduled for March 11.