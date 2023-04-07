32 dogs removed from Troy house; charges are pending

The dogs, which were taken Tuesday, are at the shelter north of Troy after 27 were released by the owners and five were seized, said Rob Craft, shelter director. He said charges are pending against two adults.

Public Health condemned the house after urine and feces were found layered on floors, said Jane Tomcisin, environmental health director. The condemnation means no one can live in the structure, but the owner could remediate the health-related issues, she said.