32 dogs removed from Troy house; charges are pending
Local News
By
33 minutes ago
Shelter is seeking public’s help with supplies to care for animals.

TROY — The Miami County Animal Shelter took possession of 32 dogs from a South Union Street house that was condemned by the county Public Health Department.

The dogs, which were taken Tuesday, are at the shelter north of Troy after 27 were released by the owners and five were seized, said Rob Craft, shelter director. He said charges are pending against two adults.

Public Health condemned the house after urine and feces were found layered on floors, said Jane Tomcisin, environmental health director. The condemnation means no one can live in the structure, but the owner could remediate the health-related issues, she said.

The animal shelter was exceeding its 32-dog capacity at 35 when the additional dogs were taken in, Craft said. As a result, dogs were combined in shelter kennels and others placed in crates in the shelter garage area. Assistance was being sought from rescues, fosters and other shelters, he said.

The shelter also is asking the public for donations of water buckets, flea medications, collars, leashes and slip leads. The shelter has an Amazon wish list on its website. It also accepts donations for its medical fund to help provide spay and neuter services.

