4 girls seriously hurt after car crashes into tree in Harrison Twp.

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
47 minutes ago

Speed and failure to wear seat belts are suspected factors in a Tuesday afternoon crash that seriously injured four girls in Harrison Twp.

Crews were called around 12:50 p.m. to Valerie Drive at Bradwood Drive after a car crashed into a tree before catching fire, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 22-year-old woman was headed west on Valerie Drive when the car crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane before going off the left side of the road. The car then crossed back over both lanes and ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree head on, deputies said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and four girls in the car, ages 8, 9, 11 and 12, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. There were no injuries that resulted from the vehicle fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Failure to wear seat belts and speed are suspected contributing factors in the crash and subsequent injuries, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

About the Author

