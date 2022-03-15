4 girls seriously hurt after car crashes into tree in Harrison Twp.

Crews were called around 12:50 p.m. to Valerie Drive at Bradwood Drive after a car crashed into a tree before catching fire, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven by a 22-year-old woman was headed west on Valerie Drive when the car crossed the double yellow line into the eastbound lane before going off the left side of the road. The car then crossed back over both lanes and ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree head on, deputies said.