Miami Twp. police increasing patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

Miami Twp. police will have additional patrols on the road for St. Patrick’s Day watching for impaired drivers.
The police department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Blitz from Friday through March 18.
“Anytime you take an impaired driver off the road, you are preventing a potentially deadly incident,” Miami Twp. Detective Sgt. Jay Phares said. “Driving while impaired is deadly and illegal and we have zero tolerance for anyone driving under in influence of drugs or alcohol.”
Last year, police made four arrests during the St. Patrick’s Day Blitz, according to Miami Twp. police.
The project is being funded through an Ohio Safety Grant awarded by the NHTSA. The grant allows police to focus on reducing traffic crashes, increasing OVI patrols and participating in national campaigns, according to the police department.
Miami Twp. police and the NHTSA shared the following tips for getting home safely for St. Patrick’s Day:
- Plan a safe ride home before you start the party.
- Choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.
- If you know someone has been drinking, do not let them get behind the wheel. Take their keys and arrange for them to get a safe and sober ride home.
- If you drink alcohol, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, ride share service or a sober friend.
- If you are hosting a party where alcohol is being served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
- Always wear a seat belt.
