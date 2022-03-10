Miami Twp. police increasing patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

The police department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Blitz from Friday through March 18.

“Anytime you take an impaired driver off the road, you are preventing a potentially deadly incident,” Miami Twp. Detective Sgt. Jay Phares said. “Driving while impaired is deadly and illegal and we have zero tolerance for anyone driving under in influence of drugs or alcohol.”