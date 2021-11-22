4 taken to hospital, man thrown from car in Sunday crash in Dayton

Four people were taken to the hospital, including two children and a man who was ejected from a car, in crash on I-75 north in Dayton Sunday.
The man, a 32-year-old from Lima, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to a crash reported filed by the Dayton Police Department.
A 28-year-old Lima woman driving the car was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but had suspected minor injuries. Two children, a 7-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy, were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the report.
The woman was driving a 2006 Buick Lacrosse on I-75 north near the state Route 4 around 2:30 p.m. when she reportedly lost control of the car and it spun-out and hit a barrier. She was traveling “apparently at an excessive rate of speed,” according to the crash report. It is not clear how fast the car was going at the time of the crash.
