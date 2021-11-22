4 taken to hospital, man thrown from car in Sunday crash in Dayton

The man, a 32-year-old from Lima, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries, according to a crash reported filed by the Dayton Police Department.

A 28-year-old Lima woman driving the car was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital, but had suspected minor injuries. Two children, a 7-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy, were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to the report.