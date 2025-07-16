Defense contractor readies new Moraine headquarters amid growing projects

Founded in 2022 by CEO Onome Scott-Emuapkor, the defense contractor specializes in concept-to-prototype manufacturing of engines and parts for aerospace and defense customers, including the U.S. Air Force.

“Our mission is to make high-performance parts by inventing new design and evaluation methods,” Scott-Emuapkor said in a statement. “A lot of the motivation is based on our background in turbine engine innovation.”

Most recently, Hyphen Innovations occupied space at 1875 Radio Road in Dayton until it vacated that site in April. The company plans to move into its new Moraine offices this summer.

Hyphen Innovations will lease the entire building at 3250 Kettering Blvd. Most recently, it housed Daddy Katz, a vintage and antiques store.

Wilcon Corporation is working to outfit the location.

The facility will include offices, a laboratory, manufacturing testing equipment, and a soundproof demonstration room with an adjacent conference room featuring a viewing window for observation and discussion.

Scott-Emuapkor said the investment is more than $500,000.

“It will be fun to move into a space that was created with our operations in mind,” he said. “The lab space is an open canvas for us to grow into for the foreseeable future.”

Hyphen Innovations has 13 employees, seven of whom are full-time. Scott-Emuapkor said the company is awaiting word on several pending contracts that would create a hiring need if awarded in its favor.

Two critical positions include a software developer and an expert in additive manufacturing and 3D-printed materials, he said.

Scott-Emuapkor’s background is rooted in 20 years of turbine structural lab work at the Air Force Research Laboratory. It was there that members of his team learned about the different materials and parts of the turbine engine and other components, as well as how to manufacture and test them.

“In all that knowledge, we streamlined how we get to a final part, and it starts from picking the right material,” Scott-Emuapkor said in a statement. “That knowledge expanded to other industries that require novel materials, high-performance parts, and experience in extreme environments like heat and high vibration.”

Hyphen Innovations has several projects and contracts already underway. Scott-Emuapkor said that by the end of this year, it will be ready to demonstrate its vibration- and damage-resistant design technology to a turbine engine fan blade. That $1.8 million project for the Air Force is in partnership with The Ohio State University, EOS, and GE Aerospace.

On another Air Force contract, Hyphen Innovations is working with the University of Dayton and NASA to create novel designs of heat exchangers for space and aerospace applications. The first contract, valued at $75,000, is completed. A second, $1.8 million phase is pending.

“We’re also really excited about the work we’re going to start on hybrid electric turbine engines,” Scott-Emuapkor said. “We have several opportunities to secure funding for it.”