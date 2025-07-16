Firefighters rescue 1 from burning apartment building in Centerville

Breaking: Why Rumpke is asking customers to be careful what they throw away

A person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following an early-morning fire at a Centerville apartment building on Wednesday.

The person is in good condition, according to Washington Twp. officials.

No other injuries were reported.

Around 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Twp. firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment in the 700 block of Clareridge Lane in Centerville.

Crews arrived to heavy black smoke pouring from a second-story window in a six-unit apartment building.

Firefighters rescued a person from a second-story bedroom window, according to the township. A second person in the same apartment was able to evacuate without help.

The fire was traced to the apartment kitchen. Firefighters contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to other units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

