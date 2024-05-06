40-year Alter theology teacher to retire

Dintaman is an Alter graduate from the class of 1975 and began teaching at Alter in 1984, according to the school. She leads the theology department and works with several student clubs and organizations, including Dare to Care and Hope Squad, which are focused on student well-being.

“I am most looking forward to Sunday being a day to totally set aside for God,” Dintaman said when asked what she was looking forward to in retirement. “And to expanding my volunteer role as a chaplain at Children’s Hospital.”

When asked what thoughts or counsel she might give to others after her long academic career, Dintaman suggested that being willing to try new things was key.

“I invite you to align your goals with God’s will and be willing to take a path that you wouldn’t have chosen for yourself…then be ready to step out of your comfort zone and start accomplishing things you never thought possible,” she said.

Dintaman has been recognized several times as an outstanding teacher. She received the Spirit of Sister Dorothy Stang from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, meant to honor those who minister to others about social justice issues through diverse cultures.

She was also the first recipient of the Lumen Fidei (Light of Faith) award from the University of Dayton, which recognizes an outstanding Catholic school teacher in Ohio each year.

Dintaman graduated from the University of Dayton and earned a master’s degree at Mount St. Joseph’s College.

Alter principal Lourdes Lambert said Dintaman “is the epitome of an Alter Knight,” Alter’s mascot.

“She personifies the faith, pride, and spirit she has worked so hard to instill in others,” said Lambert. “We are so grateful for her 40 years of service to Catholic education and will endeavor to carry her legacy forward.”