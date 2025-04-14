47-year-old pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton ID’d

A 47-year-old man who was hit by two vehicles in Dayton last week has been identified.
Ryan Rice was pronounced dead late Thursday night at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Rice was crossing Philadelphia Drive at the Salem Avenue intersection around 9:20 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a Dodge Ram going south on Philadelphia Drive, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
A Chevrolet Malibu also traveling south on Philadelphia Drive then hit Rice.
Medics transported Rice to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.
Both vehicles had a green light. Rice did not have a walk signal, according to Dayton police.
