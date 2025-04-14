47-year-old pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton ID’d

Rice was crossing Philadelphia Drive at the Salem Avenue intersection around 9:20 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a Dodge Ram going south on Philadelphia Drive, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

A Chevrolet Malibu also traveling south on Philadelphia Drive then hit Rice.

Medics transported Rice to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died.

Both vehicles had a green light. Rice did not have a walk signal, according to Dayton police.