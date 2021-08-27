$4M project includes removal of low dam near downtown Troy

Areas that will need to be at the forefront of removal would include ensuring the daily water supply isn’t impacted, he said.

The removal project would offer several benefits including a boom in paddle sports, improved fish diversity and health and improved safety for paddlers and the fishing community, Knight said.

Councilman Todd Severt questioned the impact of the project on the river uses in the area of the city’s Treasure Island and floating tent recreation option.

Knight said the project may require the tents to move up river “a little bit” but not destroy the existing activities.

The project will change the river including making it narrower and water moving at higher rate than today, he said.

“We are returning the river to its natural state (where) it runs deeper, cleaner and a little narrower,” Mayor Robin Oda said.

To maintain depth and flow desired, instream structures can be added in the river, Knight said.

Also in the future, the city could look at space that will be created by the narrower river to make improvements such as paths along the river to better connect the area with the downtown. That would be a separate project and at the city’s cost.

Council members emphasized in remarks that the commitment now is to the dam removal and other changes discussed by Knight with decision on a possible connection to downtown project coming later.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com