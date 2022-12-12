5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

Brookville resident David Nugent is one man with a mission to change that, not only in his own community but across the region.

“I was born and raised in Indiana but moved to Ohio when I was young,” Nugent, a 1963 graduate of the then Madison High School in Trotwood, said.

GET ACTIVE: Helpful tips to enjoy the great outdoors all winter

Winter is a beautiful time for outdoor fitness, but frigid fingers and feet can quickly ruin the fun.

The Adventure Chicks and Dayton Hikers are two local groups of outdoor enthusiasts that don’t let frosty temperatures keep them indoors.

“Winter is the best time to hike in Ohio,” said Vodge Held of the Dayton Hikers. “Vision is extended – no leaves – and no bugs in winter and, oh, that inner warmth when moving.”

Dayton City Commission passes 2023 budget after strained discussion, negotiations

Dayton City Commission unanimously passed 2023 budget legislation as an emergency Saturday following fervent discussion during an hours-long special meeting.

Three hours into the meeting, and following multiple recesses, Mayor Jeffrey Mims announced $1 million in allocated funding within the proposed budget would be moved from the Community Development Block Grant fund to the youth development fund. This decision was in response to concerns raised by Commissioners Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild.

A vote was originally scheduled for Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, during which Turner-Sloss and Fairchild said they would abstain from voting on emergency legislation approving the 2023 budget that includes a general fund budget of nearly $208 million.

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Centerville woman finds dream job with Boundless opportunities

Finding a job or career that is not only a means to pay the bills but is also fulfilling is often challenging. For people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, (I/DD) the challenges can be enough to prevent them from finding that dream job.

For Amy Zahora, who graduated from Centerville High School in 2008, the process had a few twists and turns.

“I worked some food service jobs in high school,” Zahora said. “And after graduation I went to Bethany Lutheran Village to learn how to get a job.”

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Expressions of Life needs basic supplies

Since 2007, the mission of the grassroots organization Expressions of Life (EOL) has been to feed people healthy food for their bodies and healthy information for their minds.

Founder and executive director LaDawn Turner has been with the organization since its inception and says the group offers a variety of events and programming to assist low-income, underrepresented and marginalized families struggling with socioeconomic challenges. “Our programs offer wrap-around services for the entire family,” she explains. “Most people’s level of service ends once their work day is over. Our service extends past the traditional work day, sometimes late into the night when crisis hits.”

The organization’s vision, she adds, is to liberate the human spirit by harnessing each person’s potential and by meeting them where they are to make a positive impact. “EOL addresses issues of food insecurity, chronic health conditions, and mental health that contribute to economic instability,” she says.

