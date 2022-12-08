Split Dayton city commission fails to pass 2023 budget; deadline now in question

“I’ve asked for a policy-based budget. I asked for ... the public to have participation in this process,” Commissioner Turner-Sloss said.

Commissioner Chris Shaw accused his two colleagues of irresponsible grandstanding.

“These ridiculous stunts, and that’s what this is, it’s theater,” he said. “They’re trying to score some points ... People’s lives are at stake. ... This is serious business, this is not a game.”

Fairchild said the city manager and other members of the commission on multiple occasions have tried to minimize and dismiss his concerns instead of finding solutions.

“There is an opportunity to work together to try to overcome some of these issues, but that wasn’t the path that we chose tonight,” he said.

He said priorities he shared with the city manager included neighborhood development and a plan to reuse unproductive properties and fulfill some City of Learners’ action items.

He said he wanted the city to increase the capacity of the Human Relations Council and he wanted enhanced litter pickup and alley cleanings.

Shaw and Commissioner Matt Joseph and Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. said they were very frustrated that Fairchild and Turner-Sloss did not raise their concerns earlier, because the city is on a tight deadline to get the budget approved.

The mayor said that failing to get the budget approved in time would mean the city would not be able to pay its bills and employees, which would jeopardize critical city services.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein said passing the budget with just three votes instead of four means it would not take effect for 30 days, which means the city would not have the authority to pay employees until Jan. 11 or 12.

“There will be no authority to pay employees, no health insurance, no water functionings, no EMS for the members who desperately rely on on EMS,” she said. “No fire service, no police service, no ability to run the airport.”

Commissioner Fairchild said the commission has an opportunity to pass emergency legislation next week after the concerns he and Turner-Sloss raised are actually dealt with.

“Certainly we could try to get over some of these obstacles tomorrow and have a special meeting of the commission on Friday or Saturday, given the seriousness of these issues,” he said.

Commissioner Turner-Sloss said the city is not really at risk of shutting down and that threat is a scare tactic.

Turner-Sloss said the city has a “cookie-cutter budget” and it needs one that is policy-based.

She also said some of her other budget concerns cannot be discussed in public.

Commissioners Shaw and Joseph on Wednesday night said they wanted to get the issues figured out and they would stay all night at City Hall to discuss the budget if it meant coming to an immediate resolution.

Commissioners Turner-Sloss and Fairchild said that would not work.

The budget items were pulled from the commission agenda.