5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Willis Avenue, which runs north and south off East High Street.

A large presence of Springfield police officers was at the scene as of about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, and the small street was closed. Detectives and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office had arrived.

Troy orders owner of Tavern building to make fixes; demolition case still in court

TROY — The city of Troy has ordered the owner of the Tavern building in the historic district to make repairs within 30 days, including work needed so the sidewalk closed since January 2020 can be opened.

The “Orders to Repair Structure” for 112-118 W. Main St. were served on Randy Kimmel of 116 West Main Street LLC, owner.

Repairs are required in 30 days, according to the order from Austin Eidemiller, city planning and zoning manager.

Warren County voters wait in lengthy line to cast early ballots

It was a beautiful, sunny and warm day as residents stood in line when early voting started at 1 p.m. Sunday in Warren County.

Less than an hour later, the wait was around 25 minutes from the top of the steps next to the Warren County Common Pleas Courthouse, about 500 feet from the polls were located at the Board of Elections.

Voters were orderly as they watched or listened to their smartphones for the latest update on the Bengals-Panthers football game, reading voters lists from various political parties, or chatting amongst themselves.

PERSONAL JOURNEY: Cancer survivor gives back, transforms his life

After spending nearly a quarter of a century serving his country in the United States Air Force, Dan Semsel of Fairborn did what many military retirees do – he went back to work.

“My family moved to the Dayton area in 2011,” Semsel said. “And when I decided to retire, we were tired of moving so we decided to stay here.”

Semsel grew up in Athens where his father worked as a professor at Ohio University. Semsel graduated from OU in 1988 with a major in medical technology but decided to go through the military ROTC program and join the Air Force.

ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from the Bengals’ win over the Panthers

CINCINNATI -- Quarterback Joe Burrow called Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers the “first complete game” the Cincinnati Bengals have played this season. Now they are hoping that turns into another playoff push like the one they made last year to get to the Super Bowl.

Joe Mixon’s franchise-record five touchdowns and 153 yards rushing paved the way for a balanced offense, and the defense pitched a first-half shutout with two takeaways to help secure a 42-21 win Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals (5-4) washed away the sour taste of a blowout loss in Week 8 at Cleveland on Monday NIght Football and head into their bye week having won three of their last four games.

