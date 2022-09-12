5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley.

The Popcorn Festival began in the 1980s and the idea stemmed from an event held at the Bellfair Country Store, Hadley said.

9/11 tribute focuses on remembering victims’ efforts, honoring those putting ‘lives on the line’

Military service members carried flags before the national anthem was played as more than 100 people who attended the 9/11 memorial event Sunday in Beavercreek.

BEAVERCREEK — Honoring nearly 3,000 killed as a result of 9/11 while recalling the deadliest attack on U.S. soil was the focus at a Sunday morning tribute.

More than 100 people came to the 9-11 Memorial in Beavercreek under overcast skies to remember those who died in New York, at the Pentagon and in rural Pennsylvania as a result of the 2001 morning suicide missions of terrorists on hijacked planes.

“There are many of you … who know exactly where you were 21 years ago at this very hour,” Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said in a ceremony that included prayer, the laying memorial wreaths and a series of bell tolls.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Oasis House needs items for women

Oasis House members learn about handling emotions during a session called "Chicken Soup for the Mind, Body and Spirit"

Since 2003, Oasis House has worked with survivors of sexual exploitation (human trafficking) and trauma.

The organization got its start in the area of Dayton known as the “Dixie Strip,” where at that time many women were being sexually exploited and expected to dance and strip to survive.

As the story goes, one day a woman stopped by a local church and sat in the parking lot. Sharon Amos, the pastor, eventually coaxed the woman into the sanctuary and learned her story. Over time, the congregants prayed for answers on how to address the issue that was impacting their community in such a negative way and ultimately began entering the clubs, offering hot meals and sharing stories with the women. Over time, hundreds of the dancers became members of Oasis House.

Van Martin Roofing announces ‘Win a Roof on the House’ program

Dayton area-based Van Martin Roofing has announced a new program to provide a free roof to a family or individual in need in southwest Ohio every quarter in the rest of 2022 and in 2023.

The “Win a Roof on the House” program will provide a new, free roof to qualified recipients, said Van Martin Roofing owner Doug VanDyke.

Applicants must complete a form that includes space for a brief essay on why a roof is requested. The form is available here or applicants can call Van Martin at 937-222-7855.

ANALYSIS: 5 things we learned from Bengals’ season-opening loss to Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI -- Even after turning the ball over five times, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals still had chances to win their opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to tie the game as time expired in the fourth quarter, but the Steelers blocked the point-after attempt that would have won it. Then, Evan McPherson missed a chip-shot field goal in overtime after a bad snap from Mitchell Wilcox, who was replacing injured long snapper Clark Harris.

Pittsburgh went on to win the game 23-20 in overtime Sunday at Paycor Stadium on a 53-yard field goal from Chris Boswell as time expired.

