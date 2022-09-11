MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Oasis House needs items for women

In addition the non-profit conducts street and cyber outreach programs as well as prison and jail programs. “Emotional support and viable resources are provided to the women, wherever they happen to be on their journey to freedom,” Pierce says. “We know first-hand many of the women in the sex industry are the victims of childhood trauma and sexual abuse. Unfortunately, they often end up in the sex industry because that lifestyle was so normalized; they never received the respect that any human being deserves. At Oasis House we are committed to making sure the women know they are loved and worthy of a life abundant with joy and goodness.”

Here’s what they need:

Non‐bleach cleaning supplies

Round‐up (for the yard)

Detergent

Sandwich and freezer zip‐lock bags

Shampoo and conditioner for damaged hair

Small and large trash bags

New bath, hand and wash towels

Vacuum cleaner with attachments

Dishwasher

Bath robes

Underwear (in all sizes)

Costume jewelry

Scarves

Games

Books

Journals

Hair accessories, blow dryers, straightening irons

Cosmetics

Nail polish

Copier paper, file folders, postage stamps

Gift cards from Walmart, Target, Kohls, Kroger, Lowes, Visa, Mastercard, Speedway, Amazon, gas cards

Uber Gift Cards: for help with transportation to treatment meetings, counseling, doctor/dentist appointments, grocery store

Previously Owned Vehicle: in good working condition

The Oasis House office is located at the Job Center at 1133 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Suite 384 Dayton 45417. You’re asked to call 937-898-7811 to schedule a drop off.

Other ways to help:

Attend the upcoming golf outing fundraiser on Sept. 12 at Pipestone Golf Course. Donations range from $125 and up.

Volunteer! The organization is always in need of help with a variety of jobs ranging from clerical help to outreach programs and mentoring.

For more information, see www.oasishouse.org.

If you have questions, contact 937-898‐7811 or email dpierce@oasisforwomen.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

