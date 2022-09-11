Van Martin Roofing announces ‘Win a Roof on the House’ program

Dayton area-based Van Martin Roofing has announced a new program to provide a free roof to a family or individual in need in southwest Ohio every quarter in the rest of 2022 and in 2023.
The “Win a Roof on the House” program will provide a new, free roof to qualified recipients, said Van Martin Roofing owner Doug VanDyke.
Applicants must complete a form that includes space for a brief essay on why a roof is requested. The form is available here or applicants can call Van Martin at 937-222-7855.
Win a Roof “On the House” applications must be received no later than Sept. 30 electronically or by mail to the company address listed below the application form. The winner will be selected Oct. 14.
“There are many reasons why someone may require a roof,” VanDyke said. “It could be a series of leaks, storm damage or rotting shingles. Whatever it is, our company is empathetic with kind-hearted employees who want to make a difference in the area, especially Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.”
Established in 2009, Van Martin Roofing specializes in residential, commercial and industrial roofing repair and installation.
“(This program) reflects the core values of our company,” VanDyke said. “Our commitment to serving the Dayton area and surrounding counties has been immense since the founding of Van Martin Roofing, but we never had a formal program in place. This is a way that we can compassionately give back to the community that has supported our business for so long.”
About the Author