More than 100 attend local 9/11 memorial, honor those putting ‘lives on the line’

More than 100 people attended the 9/11 memorial event Sunday in Beavercreek.

More than 100 people attended the 9/11 memorial event Sunday in Beavercreek. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

By
1 hour ago

BEAVERCREEK — More than 100 people attended a 9/11 memorial event Sunday morning, honoring the thousands who died in 2001 terrorist attacks, the deadliest acts on U.S. soil in history.

Daytonian Charles Rasmussen said he also came out to the Beavercreek 9/11 Memorial to show his respect to first responders who worked to save lives in the attacks, which included New York’s World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon.

He wants to “just keep the memory of that and to honor the military and law enforcement and other people out there that are putting their lives on the line every single day to keep us safe and secure.”

Beavercreek’s ceremony was among the local events scheduled this weekend paying tribute to 9/11. Others were held on Friday and Saturday at Miamisburg, Trotwood and the University of Dayton.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks.

Commercial planes were hijacked that morning with two crashing into both New York skyscrapers in New York, one slamming into the Pentagon near Washington D.C., and a third nosediving into the ground near Shanksville, Pa.

It is widely believed that the hijackings would have led to more deaths as the plane crashing in rural Pennsylvania was thought to be headed for the U.S. Capitol.

Instead, the passengers aboard Flight 93 rammed the cockpit, ultimately resulting in the plane plunging to the earth at more than 500 miles per hour.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

