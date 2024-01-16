5 indicted in federal court in Dayton narcotics conspiracy that reportedly caused OD death

BreakingNews
A grand jury indicted five Daytonians in federal court in a drug conspiracy that reportedly resulted in at least one overdose death and seriously injured another.

Ricardo “Cardo” Busbee, 33; Torrence “Woody” Busbee, 30; Demarion “Duke” Galloway, 28; Dalaquan “Rico” McGuire, 26; and Doretha Hughes, 27; are accused of conspiring to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker Southern District of Ohio.

Last summer, federal law enforcement officers began investigating after a significant increase of drug overdoses were reported in a six-block radius in Dayton.

The indictment alleged Ricardo Busbee and Hughes distributed a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine on July 27 that resulted in an overdose death and serious bodily injury to another person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

All five are facing firearms charges in addition to drug trafficking charges. They reportedly had at least 14 guns kept in a storage unit on Needmore Road and residences on Laura and Basswood avenues, according to court documents. Multiple cellphones, ammunition and magazines were also seized during the investigation.

Ricardo and Torrence Busbee are also facing illegally possessing firearms charges.

If convicted, the five defendants could face 20 years to life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

