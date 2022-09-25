5 Springfield firefighters injured battling house fire

Five Springfield firefighters were injured Sunday afternoon as they battled a house fire on Rice Street, fire officials confirmed.
The fire happened in the 600 block of Rice Street at the intersection of Tibbetts Avenue on the city’s southeast side.
One firefighter was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Four other firefighters were transported to hospitals for treatment, according to Assistant Chief Matt Smith.
“We had a fire here at this house on the corner of Rice and Tibbett Street here in Springfield,” Smith said. “During the fire, the fire possibly flashed over and several firefighters were injured and transported to the hospital. I do not know the extent of their injuries at this time.”
No immediate word was available on the conditions of the firefighters.
Smith said the three-alarm fire was extinguished after roughly an hour of fighting it.
“We do not have a cause yet,” Smith said. “The investigation has just started just now.”
The firefighters were on the second floor attacking the fire. That is when the fire went suddenly took off — referred to by Smith as a potential flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate, according to Smith.
Firefighters around the country have faced more flashover events, which happen when gases get superheated in a room and ignite suddenly, causing a rapid explosion of flame. They are dangerous to firefighters, who can face injury or death from flashover events.
About the Author