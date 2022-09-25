5 Springfield firefighters injured battling house fire

Smith said the three-alarm fire was extinguished after roughly an hour of fighting it.

“We do not have a cause yet,” Smith said. “The investigation has just started just now.”

The firefighters were on the second floor attacking the fire. That is when the fire went suddenly took off — referred to by Smith as a potential flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate, according to Smith.

Firefighters around the country have faced more flashover events, which happen when gases get superheated in a room and ignite suddenly, causing a rapid explosion of flame. They are dangerous to firefighters, who can face injury or death from flashover events.